Permission granted for over 650 apartments in Clontarf

The planning board has granted permission for an apartment complex in Clontarf that had been subject to a series of objections and protests.

The development of 657 apartments and a crèche at former school playing pitches near St Anne’s Park was approved on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

Crekav, a company controlled by developer Marlet, plans to build 378 two-bedroom apartments, 224 one-bedroom apartments and 55 three-bedroom units across nine...