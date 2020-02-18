Tuesday February 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Permission granted for over 650 apartments in Clontarf

Development on former playing pitches near St Anne’s Park had attracted a series of objections

18th February, 2020
Finian McGrath, the former minister, was among the local politicians who made submissions about the development. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The planning board has granted permission for an apartment complex in Clontarf that had been subject to a series of objections and protests.

The development of 657 apartments and a crèche at former school playing pitches near St Anne’s Park was approved on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

Crekav, a company controlled by developer Marlet, plans to build 378 two-bedroom apartments, 224 one-bedroom apartments and 55 three-bedroom units across nine...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Three-bed semis are not answer for future market: Cullaun boss

Co-living schemes have a place, according to the former banking executive whose firm lends to developers around the country

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

Large family homes for sale at Mornington in Co Meath

The houses have been built to an A-rated energy-efficient standard with wiring for car charging points

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 days ago

Sprawling Killiney ‘lodge’ just the job for a high-end rental

The property is being quoted at €6,500 a month on a year-long lease

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 days ago