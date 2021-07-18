Period home in heart of embassy belt

The fine period residences on Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 were built on farmland inherited in 1833 by George Herbert, the 11th Earl of Pembroke and which today remain some of the most sought-after real estate in the capital.

Located at the Baggot Street Upper end of the tree-lined road is No 10, one of the finest homes on the street, which has just come to market with Colliers International and is guiding €1.95 million.

The beautifully...