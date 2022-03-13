Subscribe Today
Pearse Street period townhouse comes to market for €975,000

The elegant mid-terrace home dates to 1886 and has been cared for by the same family for more than 120 years

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th March, 2022
146 Pearse Street, Dublin 2:

If city centre living is what you’re after, Lisney’s Leeson Street branch is listing a substantial three-bedroom terraced home on Pearse Street with an asking price of €975,000.

No 146 is situated between Erne Street and Sandwith Street, some three doors down from the landmark Dublin City Library & Archive. That magnificent nine-bay, sandstone facade, neo-Georgian structure was Dublin’s first Carnegie public library and was designed by city architect Charles McCarthy....

