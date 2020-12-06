Pastoral Waterford cottage takes centre stage at Youbid sale

A hillside cottage with extensive pastoral views of rolling Waterford countryside is listed for sale in online auction platform Youbid.ie’s next live-stream event to be held on Wednesday week, December 16. It is the company‘s final auction of the year.

The Brambles is a rural cottage of 48 square metres in need of some work. It stands on a generous site of just over half a hectare (some 1.48 acres) and...