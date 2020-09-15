‘Pandemic does not mean the end for co-living developments’

The co-living housing model will exist in Ireland beyond the pandemic, despite criticism that the type of accommodation is unsustainable, one of the country’s leading architects has said.
Last week, Dublin City Council planners raised “serious concerns” about how a co-living facility proposed by Bartra Capital would operate in light of the pandemic. The local authority has requested the developer to review the size of the proposed 16-square-metre bedrooms in light of its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team