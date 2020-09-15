Wednesday September 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Pandemic does not mean the end for co-living developments’

Dublin City Council has raised ‘serious concerns’ about the shared-living model, but a leading architect says there will still be a place for such projects

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th September, 2020
No co-living developments have been built in Ireland, but more than 3,500 units are in the pipeline for Dublin. Picture: Getty

The co-living housing model will exist in Ireland beyond the pandemic, despite criticism that the type of accommodation is unsustainable, one of the country’s leading architects has said.

Last week, Dublin City Council planners raised “serious concerns” about how a co-living facility proposed by Bartra Capital would operate in light of the pandemic. The local authority has requested the developer to review the size of the proposed 16-square-metre bedrooms in light of its...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

House of the Week: Substantial dormer bungalow with panoramic views of the Meath countryside

Creemore House, a ranch-style detached family home in Pelletstown, Co Meath, is on the market with a guide price of €675,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 days ago

New 4 and 5-bed homes for sale in picturesque Enniskerry

Eight spacious new-builds have come to market at the wooded Redwood estate at the edge of the Co Wicklow village, guiding €995,000 to €1.15 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 days ago

Curragh ‘Racing Lodge’ guides at €400,000

Cherryfield, built in the early 1900s, comprises a 227-square-metre residence on a private, mature setting of 4.35 acres

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 days ago