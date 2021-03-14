Palatial Kundera is one to write home about

Kundera, a palatial affair at the foot of Rocky Valley Drive in Kilmacanogue, is the epitome of contemporary cool. An architecturally designed temple of tranquility, the expansive residence enjoys all the trappings of a rural retreat, yet is a 35-minute drive (off-peak) to St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre.

Boasting a cinema, home gym, sauna, wine cellar, six bedrooms, various swanky reception rooms, an acre of mature grounds with Sugarloaf Mountain views...