Owen Reilly appoints industry veteran as senior property consultant

Real estate agency Owen Reilly has announced the appointment of Clodagh Murphy as a senior property consultant.

Murphy began her career with Sherry Fitzgerald in 1994 and then spent a number of years in Sherry Fitz’s Merrion Row and Terenure branches. She then joined Gunne which became Quillsen, where she spent 19 years with a focus on the Dublin 6 area, and was Quillsen’s branch manager in Ranelagh.

“Clodagh has a wealth of experience...