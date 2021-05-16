Subscribe Today
Owen Reilly appoints industry veteran as senior property consultant

Clodagh Murphy has 27 years of experience in the property market

Post Reporter

 @businessposthq
16th May, 2021
Clodagh Murphy began her career with Sherry Fitzgerald in 1994

Real estate agency Owen Reilly has announced the appointment of Clodagh Murphy as a senior property consultant.

Murphy began her career with Sherry Fitzgerald in 1994 and then spent a number of years in Sherry Fitz’s Merrion Row and Terenure branches. She then joined Gunne which became Quillsen, where she spent 19 years with a focus on the Dublin 6 area, and was Quillsen’s branch manager in Ranelagh.

