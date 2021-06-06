Opportunity to build your own mews house in Ranelagh
A development site in Leeson Park in Dublin 6 with full planning permission for a two-storey home designed by Hugh Wallace has come to market
Buyers – or a developer – with a hankering to build a one-off pied à terre in Dublin 6 designed by architect and RTÉ’s House of the Year co-presenter, Hugh Wallace of Douglas Wallace architects, this is your chance.
Agent John Coleman of Colliers Ireland has been instructed to sell a well-located residential development site in Dublin 6 with full planning permission (Ref: 5373/07) for a contemporary mews home at 21A Leeson Park in Ranelagh.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market
A wheelchair-accessible Scandinavian-style family home in Gorey, Co Wexford and a four-bed detached house in Foxrock, Dublin 18 are on offer this week
A Booterstown beauty draws inspiration from the Sunshine State
11 Willowmount in south Co Dublin, on the market for €1.25 million, was modelled on the modern architecture of Florida during a 2003 refurbishment
Three-bed duplex for sale in Dublin’s south inner city
The apartment at 128 South Gate, Cork Street, Dublin 8 is close to all the city centre amenities and has an asking price of €395,000
Clontarf four-bed with large garden comes to market
108 Clontarf Road in Dublin 3 has a guide price of €820,000