Opportunity to build your own mews house in Ranelagh

Buyers – or a developer – with a hankering to build a one-off pied à terre in Dublin 6 designed by architect and RTÉ’s House of the Year co-presenter, Hugh Wallace of Douglas Wallace architects, this is your chance.

Agent John Coleman of Colliers Ireland has been instructed to sell a well-located residential development site in Dublin 6 with full planning permission (Ref: 5373/07) for a contemporary mews home at 21A Leeson Park in Ranelagh.

