On the Market: your weekly guide to homes up for sale around the country

A two-bed bungalow with self-contained studio/office in Monasterevin, Co Kildare and a three-bed semi-detached house in Ballinteer, Dublin 16 are for sale this week

Ros Drinkwater
19th September, 2021
26
Blue Rock, Killough Lower, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow: a detached five-bed bungalow on the market for €850,000

Blue Rock, Killough Lower, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

Price: €850,000

BER: E1

