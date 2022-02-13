On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A penthouse apartment in turnkey condition and overlooking the estuary in Malahide is on the market this week for
7 Templeview Place, Clarehall, Dublin 13
Price: €375,000
BER: C1
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Semi-detached four-bed family home in Stepaside on sale for €645,000
No 1 The Rectory, a semi-detached home in a quiet residential cul-de-sac opposite the Burrow golf course is in turnkey condition and within easy commuting distance from Dublin city
Victorian redbrick doer-upper on one of D4’s most historic avenues
No 28 Belmont Avenue in Donnybrook is on the market with a guide price of €1.35 million
Penthouse and pavement: a rooftop gem in Co Wicklow for €725k
No 601 Bridgewater on North Quay in Arklow town is a ‘best of both worlds’ residence for those who want rural comforts while remaining close to Dublin
House of the Week: Get to the Point in the stunning environs of rural Clare
Spanish Point House at Spanish Point is now on the market with a guide price of €2 million