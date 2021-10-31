On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A lodge in a forest setting near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow and a detached three-bed house within walking distance of Tralee in Co Kerry are among the properties on sale this week
14 Sharavogue, Glenageary Road Upper, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Price: €900,000
BER: D2
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Secluded semi in Dublin 6 has a touch of the surreal
Cullenswood Lodge at No 12 Richmond Avenue South is now on the market with a guide price of €1.4 million
Well-presented home in Clontarf will appeal to families
No 62 Grosvenor Court is now on the market with a guide price of €570,000
Swish Leeson Street period property comes to market for €2.95m
24 Leeson Street Upper is in turnkey condition and comes with its own mews property at the rear
Coastal comforts in Co Clare on offer for €750,000
Bright and spacious, Claire House overlooks Lahinch Beach and is close to a wide variety of amenities