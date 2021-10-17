Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

A duplex home on the banks of the river Liffey in Dublin and a detached house with development potential in Sandyford, Dublin 18, are among the properties on sale this week

Ros Drinkwater
17th October, 2021
25
141 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

141 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Price: €1.575 million

BER: D2

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

1A Lomond Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3, is a three-storey, three-bedroom detached residence, spanning 114 square metres

Fairview redbrick for €495k could be a family favourite

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Abbotsford, on Brighton Road in Dublin 18, is a generous five-room residence

Stately Foxrock home offers fine example of Arts and Crafts ethic

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Apartment 164 enjoys excellent views

Grand Canal apartment offers show-stopping city views

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Aerial shot of the site at Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny

Site at Mount Juliet comes to the market for €450,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1