On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

A large detached bungalow with planning permission in Chapelizod, Dublin 20 and a restored farmhouse in Waterville, Co Kerry are among the residences on sale this week

Ros Drinkwater
19th December, 2021
24
No 405 Clontarf Road, a mid-terraced period house with views over Dublin Bay, is on the market for €875,000. Picture: David Killeen

405 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Price: €875,000

BER: E1

