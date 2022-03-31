On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A five-bed detached bungalow in Grange, Cork, and a refurbished family home in Greystones, Co Wicklow are among the houses for sale this week
66 Prospect View, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Price: €625,000
BER: C2
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
House of the Week: A bright family home that will work for all the family in Rathmines
On the market with a guide price of €1.295 million, 7 Le Bas Terrace in Rathmines, Dublin 6 is a modern, light-filled home arranged over three storeys
Revenue to contact 300,000 property owners yet to file LPT return
Returns for the 2022–2025 valuation period were due in November 2021
Editor’s choice: A charming riverside residence in Chapelizod for €715,000
The three-bedroomed house benefits from a peaceful setting, pedestrian access to the river Liffey and has been completely refurbished leaving only the kitchen for the buyer to put their own stamp on
Six-bed country abode with fine views of Dublin Mountains
Built in 1975 and named after a mythological princess, Rathesa is situated outside the north Co Dublin village of Garristown and is now on the market with a guide price of €845,000