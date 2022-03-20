On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A semi-detached family residence in Goatstown and a dormer bungalow in Monkstown are among the homes coming to the market this week
113 Holywell, Kilmacud Upper, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Price: €725,000
BER: C3
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A rural bolthole steeped in artistic heritage and lore
Davis Hill in Clonmore, Co Carlow, is now on the market with a guide price of €345,000
House of the Week: Galway family residence benefits from a designer’s subtle touch
The Pines, a four-bed home in Ballinasloe, is now on the market guiding conservatively at €450,000
Buyers get moving again with strong activity coming from overseas
A prevailing trend right now is that buyers are returning to Dublin from overseas with healthy deposits and cash balances in place
Gorgeous cottage in rural Wexford a stroll from the beach
Abhaill Cottage near Fethard-on-Sea is now on the market with a guide price of €300,000