On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
Two apartments, one a three-bed penthouse in Sandyford, Dublin 16, and a two-bed in the heart of Dublin 2, are among the properties on sale this week
4 Birchfield Heights, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Price: €675,000
BER: B3
Related Stories
Best in show: the benefits of snapping up a showhouse
If you buy the showhouse in a scheme, you’re getting the benefit of designer-picked high-spec decor and landscaped gardens – and often the best situated and most attractive home
Breeze in to work from the beach in Brittas
Sea Winds cottage near Wicklow town offers a substantial home and commercial space on a lush acre of land, and is guiding €750,000
Rathgar residence gives a nod to past and future
No 5 Victoria Lane, which is on the market for €2.25 million, has all the elegance of a Regency residence, but being a little over a decade old, it also offers the comforts of a modern A3 rated build
A right royal residence in the heart of Dún Laoghaire
Royal Terrace House is now on the market with a guide price of €2.45 million