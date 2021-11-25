On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A detached house on a third of an acre in Naas, Co Kildare and a newly refurbished mid-terrace artisan cottage in Dublin 7 are among the residences on sale this week
Roughfield House, Dunbell, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
Price: €650,000
BER: C2
Related Stories
Virtual staging reveals a potential dream home in the making
A two-bed apartment at 225 Richmond Court in Dartry, Dublin 6 has had the star treatment online, allowing the buyer to appreciate its true potential
Handsome Drumcondra redbrick comes to the market for €895,000
35 Lindsay Road in Glasnevin is a period gem with a generous, 18-metre long garden, a wealth of original decorative features and a D2 BER
A timber-framed detached house in Trim, Co Meath and a top-floor apartment with communal roof garden in Dublin 3 are among the residences for sale this week
Turnkey redbrick in D7 blends period charm with modern chic
No 57 Rathdown Road has been extended and tastefully renovated, including an attic conversion and a separate room in the garden