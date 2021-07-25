Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

On the Market: Your guide to residences for sale around the country

A three-storey semi-detached residence in Cabinteely and a four-bedroom detached home close to Galway are among the houses on offer this week

Ros Drinkwater
25th July, 2021
24
Carna is located on an elevated position above Howth village in Co Dublin

Price: €950,000

BER: E1

What: a detached house of 316 square metres on a large private site. It has a ground floor hallway, living room with picture window and inset feature fireplace, dining room opening to gardens, kitchen/breakfast room with fireplace, TV room, home office for two with fireplace, two double bedrooms, one en suite, a utility room and family bathroom.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Presented in immaculate condition, Chapel Gardens is on the market with a guide price of €695,000

House of the Week: Modern Wexford country home, nestled in a gardener’s paradise

Residential Ros Drinkwater 7 hours ago
Kilmurry House is an 18th-century listed manor house set on more than 90 acres in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Kilmurry House: Picture perfect Palladian style in the Kilkenny countryside

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago
Adam Clarke: ‘The property industry has lost a passionate, dedicated and highly respected professional, and we in Lisney have lost a great friend.’

Adam Clarke, an appreciation

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago
Elsa Cottage benefits from its own private pathway leading down to a secluded getaway area with stunning sea views

Ideal bolthole at sea’s edge in Waterford

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1