Residential

On the Market: our pick of the homes on offer this week

A detached family home in Wicklow, a modernist house in Shankill and a cottage in the heart of Ballsbridge are among the houses featured for sale around the country

Ros Drinkwater
18th April, 2021
4 Monaloe Crescent, Clonkeen Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin: on the market for €745,000

Price: €745,000

BER: D1

What: a semi-detached bungalow of 120 square metres on 0.2 acres. It has a porch, hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room with doors to the rear garden, utility space with attic access, three bedrooms, one en suite, sunroom and a family bathroom. Features include oak flooring, double glazed windows to the front, triple glazed to the rear, new gas-fired boiler, gated side access to garden, organic kitchen...

