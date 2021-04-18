On the Market: our pick of the homes on offer this week
A detached family home in Wicklow, a modernist house in Shankill and a cottage in the heart of Ballsbridge are among the houses featured for sale around the country
Price: €745,000
BER: D1
What: a semi-detached bungalow of 120 square metres on 0.2 acres. It has a porch, hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room with doors to the rear garden, utility space with attic access, three bedrooms, one en suite, sunroom and a family bathroom. Features include oak flooring, double glazed windows to the front, triple glazed to the rear, new gas-fired boiler, gated side access to garden, organic kitchen...
