Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

A house near the sea in Bray, a townhouse in Drumcondra, and a detached family home in Tralee are among the highlights this week

Ros Drinkwater
7th March, 2021
14
Manderlay is a Victorian residence of 312 square metres

Price: €1.295 million

BER: F

What: a well-maintained, semi-detached, Victorian residence of 312 square metres, Manderley comprises hallway, three reception rooms, kitchen opening to garden, and guest WC/utility room. The first floor return has a bedroom and bathroom, the main first floor has two large bedrooms and the second floor return has a bedroom and bathroom. A rear ground floor annex houses a living room, kitchen, shower room and bedroom above....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 30 Chapel Farm Road near Lusk in north Co Dublin has come to market guiding €295,000

A semi-detached family home close to the coast in Co Dublin

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Cois Coille was built on two acres in 1997 and has been maintained in tip-top condition since

Splendid detached Wexford residence comes to market in pristine condition

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
No 12 Aideen Place in Terenure in Dublin 6W

Editor’s choice:

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
No 41 Sika Woods has both mountain and sea views

Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1