On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Price: €1.295 million

BER: F

What: a well-maintained, semi-detached, Victorian residence of 312 square metres, Manderley comprises hallway, three reception rooms, kitchen opening to garden, and guest WC/utility room. The first floor return has a bedroom and bathroom, the main first floor has two large bedrooms and the second floor return has a bedroom and bathroom. A rear ground floor annex houses a living room, kitchen, shower room and bedroom above....