On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A house near the sea in Bray, a townhouse in Drumcondra, and a detached family home in Tralee are among the highlights this week
Price: €1.295 million
BER: F
What: a well-maintained, semi-detached, Victorian residence of 312 square metres, Manderley comprises hallway, three reception rooms, kitchen opening to garden, and guest WC/utility room. The first floor return has a bedroom and bathroom, the main first floor has two large bedrooms and the second floor return has a bedroom and bathroom. A rear ground floor annex houses a living room, kitchen, shower room and bedroom above....
A semi-detached family home close to the coast in Co Dublin
Modern three-bedroom home with attic conversion near Lusk main street is a ten-minute drive from the beach
Splendid detached Wexford residence comes to market in pristine condition
Cois Coille near the village of Camolin is up for sale with a guide price of €470,000
Architect-designed townhouse, with its quirky white boxy exterior, has ample natural light and a Mediterranean feel
Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf
No 41 Sika Woods is a three-storey home in turnkey condition that extends to 192 square metres