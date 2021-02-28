On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A detached period residence in Wexford and an East Wall home with electric car charger are among the highlights this week
Price: €850,000
BER: E2
What: a well-maintained detached family home built in the 1930s. Its 190 square metres are arranged as parquet floored entrance hall with guest WC, lobby with corner fireplace, dual aspect reception room/home office with electric fire, living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, sunroom opening to rear garden, and utility room. Upstairs has four bedrooms, three double, one generous single, family bathroom, shower room and attic access. Features...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editor’s choice:
Architect-designed townhouse, with its quirky white boxy exterior, has ample natural light and a Mediterranean feel
Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf
No 41 Sika Woods is a three-storey home in turnkey condition that extends to 192 square metres
Large semi-detached home in Terenure for €1.25m
This five-bed family home is in
Three-bed by the sea in south Co Dublin guiding €725,000
No 12 St Peter’s Terrace in Glenageary is an end-of-terrace 1930s home with 123 square metres of living space