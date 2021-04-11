Subscribe Today
On the Market: our pick of the homes on offer this week

An East Wall cottage, a detached coastal residence in West Cork and a two-bed apartment in Goatstown are featured

Ros Drinkwater
11th April, 2021
36 Symphony House, Adelaide Road, Dublin 2: a two-storey townhouse with three bedrooms close to the Grand Canal

Price: €725,000

BER: D1

What: a 90 square metre, two-storey townhouse with a hallway, three bedrooms, two double, one single, the master en suite, and a family bathroom. The upper floor houses the dual aspect living room opening to a private balcony, and a separate kitchen. Services include gas fired central heating, burglar alarm, wired for cable TV, and secure off-street parking. Management fees are about €3,100 per annum.

