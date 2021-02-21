Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

A detached family home in Mayo, a four-bed in Co Kildare and a Ballsbridge mews house are among the highlights this week

Ros Drinkwater
21st February, 2021
24
The detached family residence of 257 square metres at Castlebar Road

Price: €369,000

BER: C3

What: a detached family residence of 257 square metres on 0.717acres. It consists of ground-floor hallway with fireplace, split-level living/dining room overlooking the Black Oak River, sun room, fully fitted kitchen with breakfast area, study/office, four double bedrooms, two en suite, family bathroom with free-standing double-ended bath and utility room. Services include oil-fired central heating, mains water and sewage, PVC double glazing and ample parking in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

12B Wayside Cottages has an A2 energy rating and sits on 0.2 acres

Detached four-bed in Kilternan ticks all the boxes

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The property is located between Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire villages and is within walking distance of the upmarket village of Glasthule

Victorian family home guiding €1.5m in rare sale on south Co Dublin street

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Crow Pass offers 107 square metres of well-presented accommodation

Embrace the glory of Gorey with a coastal bolthole

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
TY students interested in learning about a possible career in real estate can apply for DNG’s online course at ty.dng.ie

DNG reaches out to students in a new way

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1