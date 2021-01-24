Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

A villa by the beach, a family home on one acre and a fourth floor penthouse apartment are some of the residences for sale

Ros Drinkwater
24th January, 2021
25
A semi-detached, restored Victorian villa in Sutton is on the market for €2 million

17 Burrow Road, Sutton, Dublin 13

Price: €2 million

BER: E2

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 1 Rockville House on Glenamuck Road in Dublin 18: The house has been restored to provide two back-to-back, semi-detached homes

House of the Week: Restored residence in Carrickmines retains many period features

Residential Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
No 21 Leinster Lawn offers 181 square metres of luxurious living space

A four-bed bungalow with all the benefits Clonskeagh has to offer

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
Abercorn has an Edwardian-era appearance but was built in 2011

House of the Week: Splendid Sutton residence is years in the making

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
The living space at 15 Percy Lane in Ballsbridge

A pair of plush pads in Dublin’s southside

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1