On the Market: our pick of homes on offer this week

Price: €895,000

BER: D1

What: a neo-Georgian style detached family home of 135 square metres, No 43 comprises ground floor entrance hall, two interconnecting reception rooms, one with bay window and feature gas fire, the second with floor to ceiling glazing overlooking the garden, open plan kitchen/dining room, guest WC, and integral garage currently used as utility room, with potential for conversion. The first floor has four bedrooms, the master en...