Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

On the Market

Our guide to the best houses on sale around the country

26th January, 2020
6
Aurora House, Cloneen, Streamstown, Westport

Price: €925,000

BER: B3

What: a detached, extensively refurbished family home on a 2.45-acre site. Its 275 metres of living space includes a reception hall, a dining room opening to the garden, an open plan living room leading to a kitchen/dining room with fireplace, study, three bedrooms, two en suite, the master with a walk-in dressing room, and a utility room. The first floor houses the triple aspect drawing room with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fast-track housing scheme could set ‘dangerous precedent’

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has opted to renew the Strategic Housing Development, but the Irish Planning Institute and others have warned strongly against it

Killian Woods | 1 hour ago

Live like the Tudors in substantial D18 family home on secluded grounds

Built on a grand scale in 2007, Rathmichael Brook in Kilternan, Dublin 18, has floor space of 490 square metres, a separate two-bed apartment, an orchard and its own trout stream

Ros Drinkwater | 1 hour ago

Modern classic in Goatstown on market for €1.495m

A Dublin 14 four-bedroom residence is close to the ultimate in 21st-century design

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago