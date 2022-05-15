On the Market: A Dublin 4 period house, a cedar-clad bungalow in Waterford and a three-bed in Ranelagh for €495k

57 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Price: €2.85 million, BER: Exempt

What: A period, terraced redbrick, refurbished and offering just under 260 square metres, comprising entrance hall with two interconnecting reception rooms, living room/sunroom on the hall floor return, kitchen/breakfast room at garden level with double doors to family room, utility room and bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a second bathroom.

Architectural period features comprise stained...