On the Market: A Dublin 4 period house, a cedar-clad bungalow in Waterford and a three-bed in Ranelagh for €495k

Your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Valerie Shanley
15th May, 2022
57 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: on the market for €2.85 million

57 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Price: €2.85 million, BER: Exempt

What: A period, terraced redbrick, refurbished and offering just under 260 square metres, comprising entrance hall with two interconnecting reception rooms, living room/sunroom on the hall floor return, kitchen/breakfast room at garden level with double doors to family room, utility room and bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a second bathroom.

Architectural period features comprise stained...

No 5 Strand Mews in Sandymount, which is on the market for just over €1 million

A modern, open-plan classic in Dublin 4 guiding €1.05m

Residential Valerie Shanley
Tudor Cottage on the estate of Kilcroney House in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Stunning split-level Wicklow family home is steeped in history

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Summerhill House spans 701 square metres over three floors, which overlook Killiney Bay

Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan, Co Dublin: on the market for €965,000

Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

