On the Market
A wheelchair-accessible Scandinavian-style family home in Gorey, Co Wexford and a four-bed detached house in Foxrock, Dublin 18 are on offer this week
Price: €950,000
BER: C3
What: an extensively upgraded detached family home offered in turnkey condition. Its 172 square metres include an interconnecting living room and formal dining room, state-of-the-art open-plan kitchen/living/dining room with garden access, playroom/home office, utility room, and guest WC.
