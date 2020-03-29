Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Nothing taken for granted as property market holds its breath

House buyers and sellers alike are holding their breath as the nation waits for the pandemic to play out. Here‘s how the residential sector is handling the uncertainty – and what might happen next

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th March, 2020
2
A construction worker beside a safety sign about Covid-19 on a building site on Aungier Street in Dublin Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Aidan Hora is living by one simple rule over the coming months: don’t take any sale for granted.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a wave of uncertainty to the residential sector, leaving sellers in precarious positions and buyers wary of signing on the dotted line.

Hora Property Consultants is currently developing several sites in the greater Dublin area, with plans for hundreds of homes just outside the capital.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

House of the Week: A thoroughly modern residence in leafy D4

4 Eglinton Park in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 spent years divided into apartments, but has since been given an appealing makeover

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

Six-bed house in Ratoath is fitted with high-quality features

This detached home in a sought-after estate has an asking price of €685,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Kildare County Council chief opposes housing plans

Draft variation to development plan aims to curtail proposed housing developments

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago