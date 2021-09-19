Subscribe Today
New scheme in Meath offers rustic living with mod cons

Named after the local river, Delvin Mews offers three and four-bedroom townhouses and houses in the tranquil village of Stamullen

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th September, 2021
Delvin Mews, Stamullen, Co Meath is a scheme of 19 townhouses and houses

The quaint village of Stamullen in Co Meath sits on the border with Co Dublin, and can trace its history to a 13th-century settlement. The population of the village has increased almost tenfold over the past two decades, and has seen its house numbers grow by 85 per cent during that timeframe.

Easier accessibility to Dublin city has probably been a large draw to buyers looking for the trappings of a rustic lifestyle and its associated...

