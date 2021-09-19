New scheme in Meath offers rustic living with mod cons

The quaint village of Stamullen in Co Meath sits on the border with Co Dublin, and can trace its history to a 13th-century settlement. The population of the village has increased almost tenfold over the past two decades, and has seen its house numbers grow by 85 per cent during that timeframe.

Easier accessibility to Dublin city has probably been a large draw to buyers looking for the trappings of a rustic lifestyle and its associated...