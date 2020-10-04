New family homes on sale by the coast at Baldoyle in D13

A selection of three and four-bedroom family homes have just come to market at Bay View, The Coast in Baldoyle in Dublin 13.

The new development from Richmond Homes features a range of A2-rated homes, with mid-terrace and end-of-terrace homes on offer. Prices start from €410,000 and the development is Help to Buy approved for qualifying first-time buyers.

The three-beds range between 108 and 112 square metres, with the added benefit of being attic-conversion ready....