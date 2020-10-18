New family homes near Malahide come to market

In keeping with the adage that good things come in small packages, consider this exclusive scheme of just eight generous family homes in Malahide in North Co Dublin.

Dun Na Ri is a one-off development of spacious redbrick homes off the Swords Road adjacent to Malahide Castle. The homes comprise large five-bedroom homes of about 208 square metres and which are priced from €895,000.

The homes are finished to a high standard with quality finishes, however,...