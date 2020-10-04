Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New family homes in exclusive scheme in Dublin 6 suburb

The final phase of four houses in Orwell Park Gardens in Rathgar comes to the market with prices starting at €1.2 million

4th October, 2020
8
Orwell Park Gardens is located in the heart of Rathgar on one of the most prestigious and popular roads in Dublin

If you’re in the market for a family home of distinction in the Rathgar area of south Dublin, the final phase of residences at Orwell Park Gardens might be for you.

Hooke & MacDonald has brought the final four new family houses in this handsome, exclusive Dublin 6 development to the market. A new showhouse has just been completed by developers Walthill Properties.

The scheme of large new A-rated three/four-bedroom family houses is located...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A jewel in west Cork’s crown

Set on 80 acres of lush woodland and on an elevated site above an S-bend in the River Lee, Oakgrove Estate has a storied history as intriguing as its surroundings

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

New family homes on sale by the coast at Baldoyle in D13

A new development at Bay View brings three and four-bed homes to market starting from €410,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

Future is bright and warm in €1m passive house

Architect Mel Reynolds has created a unique living space in Sandycove, which looks like an ultra-modern ‘normal’ house, but has hidden talents

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago