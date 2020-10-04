New family homes in exclusive scheme in Dublin 6 suburb

If you’re in the market for a family home of distinction in the Rathgar area of south Dublin, the final phase of residences at Orwell Park Gardens might be for you.
Hooke & MacDonald has brought the final four new family houses in this handsome, exclusive Dublin 6 development to the market. A new showhouse has just been completed by developers Walthill Properties.
The scheme of large new A-rated three/four-bedroom family houses is located...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team