New digital platform lets vendors sell ther own property – and save on fees

Selling property is a legal transaction, and requires the services of a solicitor. However, employing a real estate agent is not a legal requirement in Ireland.

For the majority of people undertaking arguably the biggest deal of their lifetime, a traditional estate agent’s experience, negotiating skills, people skills and network of buyers are invaluable. They also take on the headache of organising viewings, keeping calm under bidder pressure and remaining emotionally detached in the face...