Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

New digital platform lets vendors sell ther own property – and save on fees

MySale.ie provides marketing packages, information and a way for homeowners to sell up without using a traditional estate agent or being charged a commission fee

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th October, 2021
8
The vendor of Forest Glade, a four-bed detached residence or holiday home in Portumna, Co Galway, is seeking €255,000

Selling property is a legal transaction, and requires the services of a solicitor. However, employing a real estate agent is not a legal requirement in Ireland.

For the majority of people undertaking arguably the biggest deal of their lifetime, a traditional estate agent’s experience, negotiating skills, people skills and network of buyers are invaluable. They also take on the headache of organising viewings, keeping calm under bidder pressure and remaining emotionally detached in the face...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

1A Lomond Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3, is a three-storey, three-bedroom detached residence, spanning 114 square metres

Fairview redbrick for €495k could be a family favourite

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Abbotsford, on Brighton Road in Dublin 18, is a generous five-room residence

Stately Foxrock home offers fine example of Arts and Crafts ethic

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Apartment 164 enjoys excellent views

Grand Canal apartment offers show-stopping city views

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Aerial shot of the site at Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny

Site at Mount Juliet comes to the market for €450,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1