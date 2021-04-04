Subscribe Today
New detached home on the market in Blackrock for €1 million

Laurel Lodge at 1B Granville Park on the corner of Newtownpark Avenue and Granville Park is set behind electric gates and has 167 square metres of living space

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th April, 2021
3
The house is within a short walk of the N11 bus corridor, a short drive of the M50 and is surrounded by a host of suburban villages and centres

House hunters looking for a well-positioned, newly built detached residence in Blackrock in south Dublin might consider Laurel Lodge at 1B Granville Park as a good starting point.

The house is within a short walk of the N11 bus corridor, a short drive of the M50 and is surrounded by a host of suburban villages and centres, including Blackrock, Monkstown, Stillorgan, Foxrock and Sandyford, each offering a wealth of local amenities and recreational facilities.

Situated...

