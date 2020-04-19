Sunday April 19, 2020
New auction platform targets customers for swift sales solution

Youbid is aimed at giving property vendors a quick sale in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

19th April, 2020
Michael O‘Connor, chief executive of new online and physical auction platform, Youbid

A new national auction platform is aimed at offering property vendors a swift sales solution in the midst of the current pandemic.

Youbid.ie will hold monthly live-streamed online property auctions, beginning on May 21, featuring up to 30 residential and commercial properties.

When current restrictions are lifted, Youbid will be the only national provider offering a combination of online and in-room auctions.

