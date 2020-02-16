New 4-bed contemporary homes in Leixlip hit the market

Located in the picturesque town of Leixlip in Co Kildare, the next phase of homes at Barnhall Meadows introduces a new selection of the popular four-bedroom Elm house types to the market this weekend.

The Glenveagh Homes development comprises a mix of three and four-bedroom homes and the current phase of four-bed Elm units span some 136 square metres and are priced from €430,000.

The A3 energy-rated houses come with high levels of insulation and the...