Sunday May 24, 2020
Most social homes delivered in 2019 were bought by state from private sector

Government guidance urges county councils to develop own lands rather than purchasing privately

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
24th May, 2020
The social housing data showed that the number of local authority built units nationwide decreased to 1,088 last year – a drop of 12 per cent compared with 2018

The state was largely reliant on the purchase of homes from the private market to boost social housing stock last year.

Last week, data released by the Department of Housing said that 5,771 new homes were delivered for social housing in 2019.

The records said the new homes were added through local authority and approved housing body (AHB) new builds, while a fifth were from the Part V scheme, which requires private developers to sell up to...

