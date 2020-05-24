Most social homes delivered in 2019 were bought by state from private sector

The state was largely reliant on the purchase of homes from the private market to boost social housing stock last year.
Last week, data released by the Department of Housing said that 5,771 new homes were delivered for social housing in 2019.
The records said the new homes were added through local authority and approved housing body (AHB) new builds, while a fifth were from the Part V scheme, which requires private developers to sell up to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team