More than meets the eye to Cabinteely bungalow

Never, they say, judge a book by its cover. The neat exterior of this seemingly modest detached dormer bungalow, 86 Shrewsbury Lawn in Cabinteely in Dublin 18, belies the innovative work that has gone into transforming – and expanding – its interior.

Originally built in the 1960s to the plan of an Austrian chalet, when it was bought by the vendors 30 years ago it followed the conventional pattern of a four-bedroom bungalow. Aware of its potential,...