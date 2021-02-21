Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

More than meets the eye to Cabinteely bungalow

The innovative interior of 86 Shrewsbury Lawn indicates just how much work has gone into transforming it in recent years

Ros Drinkwater
21st February, 2021
7
No 86 Shrewsbury Lawn in Cabinteely in Dublin 18

Never, they say, judge a book by its cover. The neat exterior of this seemingly modest detached dormer bungalow, 86 Shrewsbury Lawn in Cabinteely in Dublin 18, belies the innovative work that has gone into transforming – and expanding – its interior.

Originally built in the 1960s to the plan of an Austrian chalet, when it was bought by the vendors 30 years ago it followed the conventional pattern of a four-bedroom bungalow. Aware of its potential,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The detached family residence of 257 square metres at Castlebar Road

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
12B Wayside Cottages has an A2 energy rating and sits on 0.2 acres

Detached four-bed in Kilternan ticks all the boxes

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The property is located between Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire villages and is within walking distance of the upmarket village of Glasthule

Victorian family home guiding €1.5m in rare sale on south Co Dublin street

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Crow Pass offers 107 square metres of well-presented accommodation

Embrace the glory of Gorey with a coastal bolthole

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1