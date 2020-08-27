Friday August 28, 2020
More than 1,000 homes proposed in new plan for O’Devaney Gardens site

Developer Bartra’s original deal with city council was for 824 units at the Dublin 7 housing scheme

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
27th August, 2020
The O‘Devaney Gardens complex before it was demolished in 2016. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Bartra has proposed the development of 1,053 homes on the former O’Devaney Gardens site near Phoenix Park.

Dublin City Council entered an agreement last year with Bartra, a firm controlled by Richard Barrett, to develop the site. The deal was criticised by some Sinn Féin and independent councillors, who argued it did not represent good value for money.

The project was expected to deliver up to 824 units. Bartra has now entered...

