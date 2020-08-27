More than 1,000 homes proposed in new plan for O’Devaney Gardens site

Bartra has proposed the development of 1,053 homes on the former O’Devaney Gardens site near Phoenix Park.

Dublin City Council entered an agreement last year with Bartra, a firm controlled by Richard Barrett, to develop the site. The deal was criticised by some Sinn Féin and independent councillors, who argued it did not represent good value for money.

The project was expected to deliver up to 824 units. Bartra has now entered...