More houses on way at Ashbourne scheme before end of 2020

REA Grimes is expected to launch a further eight houses at the popular Archerstown Demesne development before the end of the year.

Archerstown Demesne is located just off Bachelors Walk in Ashbourne, Co Meath and is a ten-minute stroll to the numerous shopping, leisure and dining facilities within the town centre.

The 117 square metres, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses will be priced at €375,000 and the properties qualify for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme for...