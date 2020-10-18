Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

More houses on way at Ashbourne scheme before end of 2020

Archerstown Demesne has already proved a popular development, and the new units will be priced at €375,000

18th October, 2020
4
All the houses at Archerstown Demesne have solar panels and insulation

REA Grimes is expected to launch a further eight houses at the popular Archerstown Demesne development before the end of the year.

Archerstown Demesne is located just off Bachelors Walk in Ashbourne, Co Meath and is a ten-minute stroll to the numerous shopping, leisure and dining facilities within the town centre.

The 117 square metres, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses will be priced at €375,000 and the properties qualify for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Luxury living on Opera Lane in Cork from €290,000

A scheme of high-spec apartments in Cork city centre is now on the market

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Final phase of St Joseph’s in Clonsilla for sale

Some 18 three and four-bedroom houses in the Dublin 15 suburb will go on the market costing from €470,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Handsome three-storey, six-bed Cork mansion guiding €3.25m

The sprawling Kennitt House has evolved over time and now has a Hamptons feel, sitting on 0.7 of an acre of landscaped grounds

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago