Monkstown bungalow is the perfect fit for rightsizers

Getting a toe into the upmarket south Co Dublin suburb of Monkstown can be difficult, but buyers looking to rightsize to a tidy bungalow in this trendy coastal village might be in luck.

Tucked away off Monkstown Road and within a five-minute stroll of the main village triangle is Heathfield, a small, private scheme of 12 residences set along a leafy, 100 metre cul-de-sac and with a management company in place (RVC Property Management).

Number 3 Heathfield...