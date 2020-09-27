Modernised four-bed Donnybrook redbrick on the market for €1.1 million

If location is a primary driver for home owners looking for a pad in a trendy suburb within walking distance of the city centre, then 5 Eglinton Terrace in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 might fit the bill.
The charming redbrick would also suit rugby fans as it overlooks Donnybrook Stadium, (officially renamed Energia Park) and is within a short walk of the RDS and – a still manageable walk – from the Aviva Stadium.
For its part,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team