Modernised four-bed Donnybrook redbrick on the market for €1.1 million

If location is a primary driver for home owners looking for a pad in a trendy suburb within walking distance of the city centre, then 5 Eglinton Terrace in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 might fit the bill.

The charming redbrick would also suit rugby fans as it overlooks Donnybrook Stadium, (officially renamed Energia Park) and is within a short walk of the RDS and – a still manageable walk – from the Aviva Stadium.

For its part,...