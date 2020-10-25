Modern home on 1.5 acres in Wexford guiding €750,000

If the thought of at least one more lockdown just makes you want to break out, perhaps a move to a unique, modern home on 1.5 acres in Wexford, with a high-speed broadband connection available, might grab your attention.

Ballydicken Upper is an architecturally designed home of 230 square metres on an elevated site in Crossabeg, tucked away in what feels like off the beaten track, but is just outside Wexford town, 10 minutes south of...