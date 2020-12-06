Modern and bright five-bed family home in Meath
Auburn Lodge in Bohermeen is on the market with a guide price of €610,000
If country life is what you‘re after but you don’t want to be too removed from town life either, this five-bedroom detached house in Co Meath might be the right home for you.
Located on a quiet country road yet within a ten-minute drive from Navan town centre, Auburn Lodge in Bohermeen offers a roomy 297 square metres of living space with some 4.27 acres of land. The land includes three...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pastoral Waterford cottage takes centre stage at Youbid sale
The Brambles stands on just over half a hectare and has an AMV of €55,000
House of the Week: An ideal modern family home in a sylvan setting
Willow at 102 Howth Road in Clontarf, Dublin 3, is on the market with a price tag of €895,000
Construction information services round-up
A guide to the most significant building projects taking place around the country