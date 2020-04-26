‘Minor and immaterial’ increase in apartments listed for rent

The increase in apartments for rent in Dublin in recent months has been “very minor and immaterial”, according to new research by Hooke & MacDonald, the property agents.

Last month, figures produced by Daft.ie, the rental website Daft.ie said properties for rent in central Dublin hit a five-year high on March 24.

It has been speculated that the surge in rentals was caused by swathes of units previously only available on short-term...