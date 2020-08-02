Millennium Tower apartment up for grabs

Until the most recent frenetic spate of high-rise construction in the last decade, the Millennium Tower in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, held the record for being the city’s tallest residential building.
Today, perched on a waterfront corner of Charlotte Quay Dock within Grand Canal Dock, the iconic apartment block still commands an enviable position at the point where the trendy boroughs of Dublin 2 and 4 merge, a short walking distance...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team