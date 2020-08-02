Millennium Tower apartment up for grabs

Until the most recent frenetic spate of high-rise construction in the last decade, the Millennium Tower in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, held the record for being the city’s tallest residential building.

Today, perched on a waterfront corner of Charlotte Quay Dock within Grand Canal Dock, the iconic apartment block still commands an enviable position at the point where the trendy boroughs of Dublin 2 and 4 merge, a short walking distance...