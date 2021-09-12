Mayfair meets Manhattan in Foxrock luxury townhouses

The Terrace, a strip of eight new luxurious, four-storey townhouses at the epicentre of Foxrock village in Dublin 18, suggests a marriage of London’s Mayfair with New York’s Manhattan borough with each home’s neatly pointed redbrick facades, split-level landscaped rear gardens, high-speed interior lifts, and rear laneway double garage parking.

The A3 homes were designed by Karol O’Mahony Architects, built by DMVF for developers Carlson with the Interiors Project brought...