Mayfair meets Manhattan in Foxrock luxury townhouses

Designer four-storey homes guiding €2 million are likely to be snapped up, with two already bought off-plan

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
12th September, 2021
‘Each 266-square-metre residence is pure luxury and sophistication, for which selling agent Sherry FitzGerald New Homes is now guiding €2 million’

The Terrace, a strip of eight new luxurious, four-storey townhouses at the epicentre of Foxrock village in Dublin 18, suggests a marriage of London’s Mayfair with New York’s Manhattan borough with each home’s neatly pointed redbrick facades, split-level landscaped rear gardens, high-speed interior lifts, and rear laneway double garage parking.

The A3 homes were designed by Karol O’Mahony Architects, built by DMVF for developers Carlson with the Interiors Project brought...

