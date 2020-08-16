Marlet secures €65m AIB funding for docklands residential scheme

Dublin property development group Marlet has secured a second round of financing worth €65 million from AIB for One Lime Street, a new residential development of 216 apartments in Dublin’s south docklands.

The deal comes two months after Marlet’s recent announcement with AIB for Dundrum residential development, Walled Garden.

Pat Crean, Marlet’s chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be able to commence on delivering these badly needed, quality homes in one...