Malahide development site likely to pique interest of builders
The site at Casuarinas on Grove Road is on the market with a guide price of €1.75 million
Small, one-off development sites, particularly those with planning permission already in place, are difficult to come by and this one in north Co Dublin should appeal to those brave enough to create their own grand design and builders keen to break ground on a small project to keep things ticking over.
Gallagher Quigley Estate Agents in Clontarf in Dublin 3 is offering such an opportunity for sale in the guise of a prime site in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elegant Foxrock five-bed comes to the market for €1.95m
No 8 The Oaks on Brennanstown Road has the benefit of a 120-foot mature garden and is walking distance from the village
Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000
At just under 300 square feet and on 1.24 acres of land, the high-spec Co Clare bungalow owned by Gay Byrne’s daughter offers plenty of room for family living
Room for manoeuvre in modern Kilkenny mansion
Archersfield House’s 517 square metres of space lends itself to multiple uses, including as offices or a health clinic
Gorgeously restored Victorian in Monkstown for €1.5m
No 49 Montpelier Parade was brought back to its former glory, losing none of the original character